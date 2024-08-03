4x NBA All-Star Makes Basketball Career Decision
DeMarcus Cousins was one of the greatest centers to play the game of basketball in the last decade. Unfortunately for Cousins, injuries derailed his career in 2018 and he hasn't had the same level of dominance. Now, the big man has found a new home internationally.
After playing with Dwight Howard in Taiwan, DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly joined a new international team in the Philippines.
According to One Sports Philippines, DeMarcus Cousins arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport this Friday afternoon to play as an import for the Zamboanga Valientes. His team is in the final segment of The Asian Tournament.
In the 2020-2021 NBA season, DeMarcus Cousins was a member of the LA Clippers team that went to its very first Conference Finals in franchise history. Unfortunately, that was toward the tail-end of Cousins' NBA career. Throughout his career, DeMarcus Cousins averaged 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks on 46/33/74.
Prior to joining the LA Clippers, DeMarcus Cousins played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Milwaukee Bucks. He's most remembered for his time on the Sacramento Kings, where he averaged 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks on 46/32/73 shooting.
After finding great success in Taiwan, hopefully DeMarcus Cousins can do the same in the Philippines.
