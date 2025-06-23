4x NBA All-Star's Bold Reaction After OKC Thunder's Finals Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder had one of the best regular seasons in recent NBA memory, finishing with a 68-14 record and earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, becoming the heavy favorites to win the championship heading into the playoffs.
The Thunder faced a tough test in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, and Sunday's Game 7 was set to be a nail-biter. Unfortunately for the NBA world, Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton left Game 7 in the first quarter with an Achilles injury, but that should not overshadow Oklahoma City's historic run.
The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who joins elite company as one of the few players to win NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP in the same season. Gilgeous-Alexander made sure the Thunder were not going home empty-handed in Game 7, dropping 29 points, five rebounds, and 12 assists with just one turnover.
Gilgeous-Alexander, 26, leads a very young Thunder core, as the team became the youngest champion in NBA history. While it is always a challenge for a team to come back to the Finals, even after a win, the Thunder are on track to be an exception. Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, who spent time with the LA Clippers, shared his take after Oklahoma City's Finals win.
Via DeMarcus Cousins: "The scary part is OKC will only get better!"
The Thunder are already the best team in the NBA, and with a very young core and a boatload of future draft capital, they will not be going away anytime soon.