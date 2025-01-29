4x NBA All-Star's Reaction to Anthony Davis Complaint Goes Viral
The Los Angeles Lakers enter Wednesday as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, the mindset among players in the organization remains that the team still needs to make a move before they can become serious contenders in the playoffs. In a recent interview with ESPN's Shams Charania, Lakers star Anthony Davis spoke on that and other pressing matters.
Among the talking points, Davis spoke about his lack of a Defensive Player of the Year award, despite being regarded as one of the top defenders in the league since his time with the New Orleans Pelicans. On a recent episode of FanDeul TV's "Run It Back", former Los Angeles Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins shared his thoughts on Davis' recent comments.
“AD's a couple of years late complaining about the situation," Cousins said, who played with the Clippers for 16 games in the 2020-21 season. "He should have been complaining when [Rudy Gobert] was getting these rewards by default.”
As mentioned in Cousins's comment, Gobert has won the Defensive Player of the Year award four times, tying him with Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo as the only players to accomplish that feat. Given recent playoff performances where he's been played off the court, it's led many to question if Gobert deserved that many awards.
Now with Victor Wembanyama expected to walk away with the award this season, Cousins sees it's too late for Davis to be complaining now and should've brought that into question during Gobert's run. Despite being a three-time blocks leader and five-time All-Defense selection, the chances of Davis winning the Defensive Player of the Year award going forward appear slim.
