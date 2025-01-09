6x NBA All-Star Sends Instagram Message to Trae Young
The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Utah Jazz this past Tuesday in a game that the Hawks were expected to walk away with a simple victory over a Jazz team that has their focus set on the future and the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, the game was close throughout, as it came down to the final seconds to be decided.
Down three with 8.1 seconds left, Jazz guard Colin Sexton made a three to tie the game up at 121 all with 4.0 seconds left. The Hawks then imbounded the ball to Trae Young, who heaved the ball from 49 feet to make the game-winning three-point as time expired to win 124-121 in dramatic fashion.
Many players and fans reacted across the league, a former Clippers All-Star gave his respects to the Hawks star.
Commenting under Young's Instagram post, former Clippers star Blake Griffin replied "Toughhhh" from his Instagram account.
While Young was the one with the heroics Tuesday night, clutch shots are something Griffin is familiar with himself from his time in the league.
Back on October 26th, 2017 while he was still in Los Angeles, Griffin took a pass from Patrick Beverley and rose up to hit the game-winning buzzer-beater three over Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu.
Griffin officially announced his retirement last April, after playing 13 years in the NBA and eight of those with the Clippers.
