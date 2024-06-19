All Clippers

9x NBA All-Star Sends Message to Cameron Brink After Injury News

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink has the support of the basketball world

Joey Linn

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cameron Brink speaks in a press conference after she is selected with the number two overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks n the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Wednesday that rookie forward Cameron Brink had suffered a torn ACL. The injury will end Brink's rookie campaign that was off to such an impressive start, but as the Sparks forward shared in an Instagram post, this is far from the end for her.

"You never think it will happen to you," Brink wrote on Instagram. "And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life-I'm not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It's not goodbye basketball it's just a see you later. I'm always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers."

Encouraging comments on this post have been pouring in, as so many people from around the sports world have made their support for Brink known. This includes LA Clippers star Paul George, who shared a message for Brink via his Podcast P account on X (formerly known as Twitter):

George had Brink on the show in a recent episode, as the two had a great discussion about the WNBA's growth, which has largely been impacted by this rookie class that Brink is a big part of.

