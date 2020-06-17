AllClippers
Adam Silver will Support Players who Choose to Skip Remainder of Season

Garrett Chorpenning

In the wake of nationwide protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd, some NBA players — Kyrie Irving, Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard chief among them — have been voicing their concerns about the season's return potentially overshadowing their social justice efforts.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has already sent a memo to teams stating that players won't be penalized if they choose to sit out. However, Commissioner Adam Silver doubled-down on the NBPA's statement during Tuesday night's #NBATogether Virtual Roundtable, saying the following:

"If they choose to make a choice not to play in the NBA and think they can do more dealing directly with social issues, I respect that."

Several players around the league have taken to social media to voice their support (or disdain) for Irving. 

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams hasn't mentioned Irving specifically, but he did give his take on the league's return overshadowing social issues on Instagram, saying, "You're dying to get back in the house and drink a beer and watch us hoop opposed to being outside fighting for your equality."

Patrick Beverley has mostly stayed out of the conversation, but on Sunday said that if LeBron James says he'll play in Orlando, the rest of the league will follow suit.

Regardless of how players feel, they'll all need to make a decision soon. Teams are scheduled to begin in-market training camps in less than two weeks, and travel to Orlando starts July 7. The league commissioner will support and understand them either way. 

LA Clippers' new Inglewood Arena will be to Bird-Friendly at PETA's Request

The Clippers new arena will be both people, and bird friendly.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers: LA is Going All Out to "Keep Everybody Mentally Sharp"

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says his organization is doing everything possible to its players mentally sharp ahead of the NBA restart in Orlando.

Garrett Chorpenning

Steve Ballmer is holding Town-Hall Sessions with Employees

Steve Ballmer is giving employees a chance to voice their concerns with the community.

Farbod Esnaashari

Which Five Former LA Clippers Should Have Their Numbers Retired?

Ralph Lawler recently named five former LA Clippers that should have their numbers retired by the franchise. Do you agree with his list?

Garrett Chorpenning

JJ Redick Urged LA Clippers to Draft Malcolm Brogdon in 2016

The former LA Clippers guard wasn't happy when his team passed on Brogdon twice in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Beverley suggests NBA return hinges on LeBron James

Patrick Beverley may have revealed the inner workings of the NBA

Farbod Esnaashari

On This Day: Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors win NBA Finals

The LA Clippers' star forward won his second NBA title on June 13, 2019 — exactly one year ago.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams on returning to Basketball: "In this climate...it's a distraction"

Lou Williams believes basketball could serve as a distraction to something bigger.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: 2020-2021 NBA Season Not Expected to Take Place in Front of Fans

Fans may not be allowed to be in attendance for the entirety of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Steve Ballmer wants White Americans to "Be An Ally" and help break down Racism

Steve Ballmer knows the battle to break down racism needs to be fought by more than one race.

Farbod Esnaashari