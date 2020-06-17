Adam Silver will Support Players who Choose to Skip Remainder of Season

In the wake of nationwide protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd, some NBA players — Kyrie Irving, Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard chief among them — have been voicing their concerns about the season's return potentially overshadowing their social justice efforts.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has already sent a memo to teams stating that players won't be penalized if they choose to sit out. However, Commissioner Adam Silver doubled-down on the NBPA's statement during Tuesday night's #NBATogether Virtual Roundtable, saying the following:

"If they choose to make a choice not to play in the NBA and think they can do more dealing directly with social issues, I respect that."

Several players around the league have taken to social media to voice their support (or disdain) for Irving.

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams hasn't mentioned Irving specifically, but he did give his take on the league's return overshadowing social issues on Instagram, saying, "You're dying to get back in the house and drink a beer and watch us hoop opposed to being outside fighting for your equality."

Patrick Beverley has mostly stayed out of the conversation, but on Sunday said that if LeBron James says he'll play in Orlando, the rest of the league will follow suit.

Regardless of how players feel, they'll all need to make a decision soon. Teams are scheduled to begin in-market training camps in less than two weeks, and travel to Orlando starts July 7. The league commissioner will support and understand them either way.