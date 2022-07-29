Analyst: LA Clippers Biggest Threat to Warriors

The LA Clippers are positioned to ascend themselves right back into championship contention with the roster they've constructed. Surrounding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with shooting, playmaking, and defense, the Clippers have seemingly plugged any holes that their roster may have had. For NBA legend and analyst Charles Barkley, they've done enough to become Golden State's biggest threat.

"Well, I think the Clippers, they're going to be in consideration for the favorites in the West," Barkley told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole on the "Dubs Talk" podcast. "Denver's going to be up there, obviously, the Warriors are going to be there. To me, the Clippers man, they're going to be really dangerous when they get Kawhi [Leonard] and Paul George back. They made some trades the past year that's really going to help them, but if they can get Kawhi and Paul George back, the Clippers are going to be awesome."

Loaded with wing depth, the Clippers have build a roster than is both versatile and talented. Health continues to remain the primary hurdle, but if the team can avoid serious injuries to their top talent, there is no reason to doubt their ability to dominate. Do they have enough to dethrone Steph Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors? Only time will tell, but the front office has done well to round out a solid roster.

Having added John Wall, the Clippers addressed what many believed to be a significant playmaking hole. Allowing him to operate with their plethora of shooters should be an ideal fit for the veteran point guard, adding another dynamic to an already stacked roster. While fans will have to wait and see how the Clippers vs. Warriors matchup plays out, there is reason for excitement surrounding these two Western Conference powerhouses.

Related Articles

NBA Star Reveals Kanye West's Influence on Basketball

Lou Williams Reveals Message to Clippers After Blake Griffin Trade

Terance Mann Shares Prediction For Clippers Next Season.