Skip to main content
Analyst: LA Clippers Won The Offseason

Harry How / Getty Images

Analyst: LA Clippers Won The Offseason

The Clippers have built a solid team for next season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's not everyday that former player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins shows love to the LA Clippers, but that's exactly what he did on a recent ESPN segment. Perkins has begin coming around on the Clippers more this offseason than in years prior, and his recently declaration is another example of that. When ranking each team's offseason, Perkins said the Clippers won the summer, and it isn't even close.

"You look at the Los Angeles Clippers, they won this offseason, and I don't even think it's close," Perkins said. "When you talk about the most important position in the NBA, the wing position, they are loaded with them. From Paul George, to Kawhi Leonard, to Robert Covington, to Nicolas Batum, they have Norman Powell. And then look at the point guard position. Reggie 'Hot Sauce' Jackson and John Wall... you can't go wrong with either one. They re-signed big Zubac."

Perkins continued, highlighting the greatness of Ty Lue, and the overall versatility that this Clippers team possesses. Rather than questioning their health, Perkins declared that they're going to get healthy, which makes them a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While championships are not won on paper, as several teams have found out the hard way, the Clippers have constructed about as good of a roster as they could have hoped for. Now the team must put it all together and compete for their first championship.

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Physically and Mentally Ready For Season

Report: Clippers Not Expected to Sign Veteran Center

Terance Mann Reveals Truth About Luka Doncic Rivalry

USATSI_15502888_168390270_lowres
News

Reggie Jackson Provides Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

By Farbod Esnaashari2 hours ago
90
News

Reggie Jackson: Paul George 'Saved' His Career

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
1180491771
News

Photo: Norman Powell Training With Fred VanVleet

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_17822127_168390270_lowres
News

Rare Footage of Kawhi Leonard on Chinese Cooking Show

By Farbod Esnaashari23 hours ago
kawhi-leonard-paul-george-bench-1011
News

First Practice Footage of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall Revealed

By Joey LinnAug 3, 2022 5:02 PM EDT
reuters-paul-george-russell-westbrook-december-4-2021
News

Video: Paul George Scrimmages With Russell Westbrook, Other Stars

By Joey LinnAug 2, 2022 8:50 PM EDT
Ballmer-Russell
News

Steve Ballmer Shares Message For Bill Russell

By Joey LinnAug 2, 2022 7:45 PM EDT
kawhi-leonard-jerry-west-team-usa
News

Video: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Bulked Frame

By Joey LinnAug 2, 2022 5:15 PM EDT