Analyst: LA Clippers Won The Offseason

It's not everyday that former player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins shows love to the LA Clippers, but that's exactly what he did on a recent ESPN segment. Perkins has begin coming around on the Clippers more this offseason than in years prior, and his recently declaration is another example of that. When ranking each team's offseason, Perkins said the Clippers won the summer, and it isn't even close.

"You look at the Los Angeles Clippers, they won this offseason, and I don't even think it's close," Perkins said. "When you talk about the most important position in the NBA, the wing position, they are loaded with them. From Paul George, to Kawhi Leonard, to Robert Covington, to Nicolas Batum, they have Norman Powell. And then look at the point guard position. Reggie 'Hot Sauce' Jackson and John Wall... you can't go wrong with either one. They re-signed big Zubac."

Perkins continued, highlighting the greatness of Ty Lue, and the overall versatility that this Clippers team possesses. Rather than questioning their health, Perkins declared that they're going to get healthy, which makes them a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.

While championships are not won on paper, as several teams have found out the hard way, the Clippers have constructed about as good of a roster as they could have hoped for. Now the team must put it all together and compete for their first championship.

Related Articles

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Physically and Mentally Ready For Season

Report: Clippers Not Expected to Sign Veteran Center

Terance Mann Reveals Truth About Luka Doncic Rivalry