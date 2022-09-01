Skip to main content
Analysts Believe Clippers Championship Favorites Over Warriors

The majority of ESPN analysts believe the Clippers are the championship favorites.

Many believe the LA Clippers are going to be a championship contender this season, but it looks like the majority of ESPN analysts believe that the Clippers will actually take it all.

The majority of analysts believe that the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics will be the Eastern Conference Champion, the Clippers will be the Western Conference Champion, and the Clippers will likely be the NBA Champions.

While it's expected that the Clippers will be a championship contender, it's a bit surprising to list them as such overwhelming favorites to come out of the Western Conference over the Golden State Warriors. As it stands, the Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA until proven otherwise. The Clippers have always looked good on paper, but it's always been a matter of if the team can stay healthy. Obviously, their team looks to be the best in the NBA when healthy, but even then, no one has ever seen their healthy pieces together yet.

All we've seen from a potentially healthy Clippers team are some off-season workouts between Paul George and John Wall. None of these clips include Kawhi Leonard or Norman Powell, so it's going to be incredibly fascinating to see just how dangerous this team will be come October. It's a very eager waiting game with the LA Clippers, one that the entire NBA world wants to see.

