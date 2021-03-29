Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Holiday ACTIVE vs. LA Clippers

It appears that the LA Clippers’ Monday night matchup just became exponentially tougher, as the Milwaukee Bucks will have their entire core healthy and ready to play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee sprain), Khris Middleton (left hip injury) and Jrue Holiday (left knee contusion) all sat for their Saturday loss against the Knicks, but none of them were listed on the Bucks’ most recent injury report. It appears LA will have to factor in the Bucks’ three best players when game-planning.

Prior to their recent two-game losing streak, the Bucks were on a tear, winning eight games in a row. They currently hold the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 29-16, and Antetokounmpo has had yet another MVP-caliber season. The Greek Freak is posting averages of 28.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists, and dominating his opponents with his absurd athleticism and length.

Holiday brings his own challenges for LA as well. Recently, Paul George called him the toughest defender he’s ever dealt with.

"Jrue has always been the toughest matchup for me,” he said. “There's a lot of great defenders out there, but the one guy who gave me the hardest time is probably Jrue."

When it comes to Middleton, he’s been his usual consistent self, posting averages of 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and a career-high 5.4 assists. He’s once again knocking on the door of the 50/40/90 club, shooting 49.3% from the field, 43.9% from three and 87.8% from the free throw line.

With Antetokounmpo healthy and flanked by two All-Star level players in Middleton and Holiday, the Bucks will surely be a tough out for the Clippers.

