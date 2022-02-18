Anthony Davis Expected to be Out Both Games Against Clippers

The hits just keep on coming for both LA teams this season. While the Clippers haven't been able to play Kawhi Leonard and Paul George together once this season, the Lakers have also managed to lose Anthony Davis again.

The Lakers revealed in a release that Anthony Davis has a mid-foot sprain and will be evaluated again in four weeks. The report was given on February 17, so a four-week evaluation mark would result in Davis' re-evaluation being around March 17.

The LA Clippers face the Los Angeles Lakers both on February 25 and March 3. These games will have some very tremendous consequences for both teams, from both a standings perspective and a tie-breaker perspective.

Entering the All-Star break, the Clippers are currently ahead of the Lakers by 1.5 games; the Clippers have a record of 30-31 and the Lakers have a record of 27-31. Both of their first games after the All-Star break are against each other. If the Clippers defeat the Lakers, it'll automatically give the Clippers the tiebreaker and also separate the teams by 2.5 games. A Laker will win immediately close the gap and provide a half-game separation between the two teams.

Both LA teams desperately need the All-Star break from a health standpoint, with the Clippers needing it a bit more than the Lakers. There's a chance that Paul George can return after the break, but all of that remains upon a clean MRI.

Related Articles

Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry The 'Most Dangerous Player In The League'

Joel Embiid Says Blake Griffin and Lob City Inspired Big Dunk vs. Cavs

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade