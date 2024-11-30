All Clippers

Anthony Edwards' Honest Statement After Clippers-Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped their losing streak against the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks in a press conference after game one against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 Western Conference Finals.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks in a press conference after game one against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 Western Conference Finals. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped their four-game losing streak on Friday, defeating the LA Clippers by a final score of 93-92. It was a strong defensive effort from both teams, with Minnesota making the bigger plays down the stretch.

With just two second separating shot and game clock at the end of regulation, the Clippers opted not to foul while down one point. Mike Conley missed the potential dagger three, but an offensive rebound eliminated any chance the Clippers had to get a final offensive possession.

It was a strange decision for the Clippers not to foul, as they would have had little time to set up an offensive possession even had they secured a rebound.

Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards got honest about his team’s big win.

“Just fighting, man. Fighting until the end,” Edwards said. “We’ve been struggling, man. So we just wanted to see some type of resistance tonight… Defensively, I think we dominated the game.”

On his own performance Edwards said, “I had a terrible game tonight. I can’t let that stop me from taking my shots in the fourth and willing us to a win.”

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks to the media after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This loss dropped the Clippers to 12-9 on the season, which is still a strong record considering Kawhi Leonard has yet to make his season debut due to injury recovery.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

