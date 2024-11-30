Anthony Edwards' Honest Statement After Clippers-Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped their four-game losing streak on Friday, defeating the LA Clippers by a final score of 93-92. It was a strong defensive effort from both teams, with Minnesota making the bigger plays down the stretch.
With just two second separating shot and game clock at the end of regulation, the Clippers opted not to foul while down one point. Mike Conley missed the potential dagger three, but an offensive rebound eliminated any chance the Clippers had to get a final offensive possession.
It was a strange decision for the Clippers not to foul, as they would have had little time to set up an offensive possession even had they secured a rebound.
Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards got honest about his team’s big win.
“Just fighting, man. Fighting until the end,” Edwards said. “We’ve been struggling, man. So we just wanted to see some type of resistance tonight… Defensively, I think we dominated the game.”
On his own performance Edwards said, “I had a terrible game tonight. I can’t let that stop me from taking my shots in the fourth and willing us to a win.”
This loss dropped the Clippers to 12-9 on the season, which is still a strong record considering Kawhi Leonard has yet to make his season debut due to injury recovery.
