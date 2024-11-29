Anthony Edwards' Honest Statement Before Clippers-Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the NBA’s bigger disappointments this season. Just 8-10 through 18 games, Minnesota is 12th in the Western Conference standings.
Making a big trade in the offseason, Minnesota sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Minnesota received a lot of criticism for this move, having just made the Western Conference Finals last season, and that criticism has only intensified amid their struggles.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went viral with his postgame comments after Wednesday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, which was the fourth-straight Minnesota had suffered.
“We soft as hell as a team ... just a bunch of little kids,” Edwards said.
Minnesota’s next game is against the LA Clippers on Friday. When asked what the keys are for his team to pull out of this slump and get a win, Edwards gave an honest answer.
“Just listening to the coach,” Edwards said. “I think that’s the main thing. We gotta start doing what the coaches say. We always got something to say back… We just got out there and do our own s—t. We’re supposed to be doing this, and we do something else… It comes from not following the game plan and listening to the coaches.”
Edwards and the Timberwolves will have to correct this for Friday’s game, as the Clippers enter play having won six of their last seven games.
