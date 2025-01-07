Anthony Edwards Made NBA History in Clippers-Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves erased a 19-point deficit to defeat the LA Clippers on Monday night. This was the second game Kawhi Leonard has played in this season, and he struggled in his 20 minutes of action.
Finishing with eight points, Leonard converted on just three of his 11 field goal attempts. The Clippers were outscored by 17 points in his minutes. Ty Lue told reporters pregame that Leonard would not close the game no matter the score.
On Minnesota’s side, it was Anthony Edwards who led the way with 37 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Hitting some of the game’s biggest shots, Edwards also made NBA history on Monday.
Edwards made six threes in the win over LA, and according to the Timberwolves’ game notes, that now places him atop an impressive list.
Via Timberwolves: “Edwards knocked down six threes tonight, marking the seventh time this season he has finished a game with 6+ made threes (26th career)… Tonight’s performance moved Edwards past Trae Young and D’Angelo Russell for the most career games with 6+ made threes by a player aged 23 or younger in NBA history.”
This was an impressive showing from Edwards, and more importantly a big win for Minnesota at home. Sweeping their season series with the Clippers, the Timberwolves now have that tiebreaker should it come into play.
