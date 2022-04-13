Anthony Edwards Says Clippers Were Scared to Guard Him

The LA Clippers had an epic collapse against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but that collapse wouldn't have happened without the stellar fourth-quarter play of Anthony Edwards.

The entire Timberwolves team has a ridiculous level of trash-talking swagger after Patrick Beverley joined the team, and Anthony Edwards joined that banter after defeating the Clippers on Tuesday's play-in game.

“They were scared to guard me," Edwards said.

Edwards hit some incredibly big shots down the stretch of the game, including a clutch stepback three against Paul George when it was a one-point game. He finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, on 10/21 shooting, and 5/11 threes. He had next-level confidence, where he didn't care what kind of shot he took.

Patrick Beverley spent a dedicated amount of time not only trash-talking the Clippers as well but also praising the work ethic of Anthony Edwards.

"No one can guard him," Beverley said. "I've been telling him that all year. I don't care who plays him. I done seen the best defensive guys. I'm one of the best defensive guys on earth. No one can guard him, and I just keep preaching that, preaching that to him, and he's been doing it all season, so credit to him, credit to his hard work, credit to his patience."

The Clippers have only two days to regroup against the winner of the Pelicans/Spurs game, or their season will come to a very unexpected early ending.

