Austin Rivers Fires Back at Warriors Announcers For Disrespectful Comments

Golden State Warriors broadcasters Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike have rightfully received widespread criticism for their comments during Wednesday night's broadcast. After suggesting that Austin Rivers got a contract extension from the Clippers due to "nepotism," the two then mocked Facu Campazzo with their take on an Argentinian accent. Both comments were unprofessional, and Austin Rivers called them out for it.

Under a post from @sidelinesources on Instagram, Rivers commented, "Think this kinda funny…especially since it’s coming from a guy who has never played a game of basketball in his life. His comments on myself and my teammate facu were beyond disrespectful. I averaged 11ppg, 12ppg, then 16ppg of the bench for a loaded clippers team. While being a two way player….yet he called me overpaid?? Do u know how many guys in league made more than me while not doing half as much!?!? And still do now! But because my last name, it’s an easy diss and cop out. For sure unprofessional."

The narrative that Austin Rivers remained in the league because of his dad has always been inaccurate. A former lottery pick out of Duke, Austin Rivers improved his game drastically while on the Clippers, averaging 15.1 PPG on 38% from deep in the 2017-2018 season. He was a reliable guard for the Clippers throughout the course of that contract extension, and has remained in the league since.

