Ben Simmons' Injury Status for Clippers vs Bulls
Ben Simmons has only played three games with the LA Clippers this season, but he's already made a great impact off of the bench.
Through three games, Simmons has averaged 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals on 66.7% shooting from the field.
Simmons is only averaging 23.7 minutes a game this season and still hasn't been fully cleared to play heavy minutes. As such, he hasn't been cleared to play back-to-backs and missed Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to injury management.
The LA Clippers have listed Ben Simmons as available against the Chicago Bulls after missing Sunday's game against the Pistons.
LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that the team is expecting Simmons to play full back-to-backs at some point this season. So, one should expect that Simmons will play full minutes during the 2025 NBA season.
Without a proper backup point guard, Simmons' role is very defined on the Clippers and also very important. During his most recent game against the Indiana Pacers, Simmons put up 8 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals on 42.9% shooting from the field.
If Simmons could play full starting caliber level minutes on the Clippers, there's a chance he could return to his 76ers level of production.
The LA Clippers face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade