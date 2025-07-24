Ben Simmons Predicted to Team Up With $316 Million NBA Star
Former first-overall draft pick Ben Simmons has received some unexpected attention this offseason as one of the top remaining free agents on the open market.
Simmons signed with the LA Clippers after getting bought out by the Brooklyn Nets last season, but ultimately made just 18 appearances with his new team. Through 18 games with the Clippers, Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists through 16.4 minutes per game, but certainly has the right tools to make an impact on a new team.
Simmons has been linked to teams like the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns, but only one will be able to walk away with the three-time All-Star this offseason. Of course, it is unclear how much these teams truly value Simmons, as he is a very polarizing player, but he can certainly thrive in the right system.
Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp labeled the Phoenix Suns as Simmons' top landing spot this summer.
"If you believe he remains capable of running the point, the Suns make a ton of sense for his services," Rapp wrote. "...The Suns are lacking in that department, and Simmons would also provide some much-needed length and defensive upside, even if there are serious questions about how much he can provide a team at this point."
Simmons, a 6-foot-10 point guard with high-level playmaking and defensive skills, could undoubtedly give the Suns a boost in their backcourt, especially with recent reports that Devin Booker will be taking on the point guard responsibilities.
After signing a record-breaking extension, Booker is now set to make $316 million over the next five years, and the Suns will certainly try to get their money's worth for him. Booker will undoubtedly need some help in his new-look backcourt with Jalen Green, so adding a veteran guard who can provide on the defensive end, like Ben Simmons, seems like a good idea.