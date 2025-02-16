Ben Simmons' Reaction to First Game Ever With New Clippers Team
Ben Simmons may be one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, but on Thursday night in his debut with the Clippers, he was one of the most impactful.
In Simmons' first game ever with the Clippers, he put up 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 0 turnovers on 80% shooting from the field and in only 27 minutes. Not only that, but Simmons was a key figure in the team coming back from being down 20 points against the Utah Jazz.
“Just taking it a play at a time,” Simmons said to Law Murray after the game. “That’s just my whole philosophy playing the game anyways, having a short-term memory in terms of the next play, focusing on the next play. So whether it goes our way or not, getting a stop, getting a bucket, it’s the next play after that. So just being consistent with that and staying on that.”
Even though Thursday night's game was against a 14th-seeded Jazz team that could have been considered a trap game, Simmons knew how important it was to get the win before the All-Star break.
"We were down 20 at one point, and guys stayed with it," Simmons said. "These games can be dangerous. You're going into the All-Star break. But guys stayed with it and finished the right way."
While critics may have sent negative remarks about the Clippers picking up Simmons, Thursday night proved that he could actually still be a major addition to any team.
