Ben Simmons Receives Heartfelt Message From Clippers Coach Ty Lue
Ben Simmons has not played an NBA game since February 26, 2024. After playing only 15 games last season, he makes his long-awaited return to the game today in a preseason game against the LA Clippers.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue never coached Ben Simmons before, but he's among those excited to see the young guard return to the court healthy. Lue shared a heartfelt message to Simmons before the Clippers tipped off against the Brooklyn Nets.
"Yeah, I'm happy for Ben," Lue said. "I'm glad he's healthy, back on the floor. He's a great player, you hate to see guys be sidelined by injury. Just having him back, it's good to see him on the floor."
While it's still only a preseason game, Tuesday's game against the Clippers should mean the world for Ben Simmons. He has the chance to prove himself as a starting-caliber point guard in the NBA and show people he isn't just the butt of a joke.
For the Clippers, it's going to be the basketball opening of their new Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. The arena was newly created to be the home base of their G-League San Diego Clippers team. Tonight will mark the first basketball game played in the arena.
The Clippers will be debuting a new starting lineup against the Brooklyn Nets tonight, consisting of James Harden, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac. Their starting lineup has yet to be solidified.
