Bennedict Mathurin Joins LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard in NBA History After Game 3
The Indiana Pacers shocked the world when they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. More shockingly, of all the players who led the game in scoring, it was 22-year-old Bennedict Mathurin off the bench.
In 22 minutes off the bench, Mathurin put up 27 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist on 75/67/88 shooting from the field. Even more surprisingly, Mathurin scored 27 points on only two made three-pointers.
In fact, Mathurin's performance was so special that he actually joined a very rare elite list in NBA history.
On Wednesday night, Mathurin became one of only five players in NBA history to score 25+ points in a Finals game at 22 or younger. That list is comprised of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kobe Bryant, and Tony Parker.
If the Indiana Pacers win two more games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, they'll pull off arguably the biggest upset in modern NBA Finals history. The only matchup more shocking was when the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors in 2016. However, in that instance, the Cavaliers weren't expected to be down 3-1 to begin with.
Series after series, the Indiana Pacers have shocked the NBA world. They've defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks. With only two more wins, they'll take down the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder next.
