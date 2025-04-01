Big Zion Williamson Injury Announcement Before Clippers Game
If there's one team that the LA Clippers struggle with more than any other, it's the New Orleans Pelicans.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, they're the next team that they face as LA tries to keep their hopes of the sixth seed alive. Fortunately for the Clippers, they'll be facing a severely depleted Pelicans team.
On Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that both Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will miss the rest of the season due to injury.
"Williamson, who suffered a low back bone contusion as the result of a fall during the game on March 19 at Minnesota, will continue his recovery plan which includes rest and treatment," the Pelicans said in a press release.
"McCollum, who was diagnosed with a right foot bone contusion after sustaining the injury on March 23 at Detroit, will continue his rehabilitation program which includes rest and treatment," the Pelicans added about McCollum.
On Wednesday night against the Clippers, the Pelicans will be missing Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Herb Jones - which is essentially their entire starting lineup. Even then, the Clippers can't afford to rest against the Pelicans.
The LA Clippers have not beaten the New Orleans Pelicans since the 2019-20 season. The two teams face off for the final time this season on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Orlando Magic
Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status for Clippers vs Magic
NBA Fans React to Donovan Mitchell's Post After Clippers-Cavaliers