Blake Griffin Breaks Silence on JJ Redick Becoming Coach of Lakers
Blake Griffin and JJ Redick spent four years of their career together from 2013-2017. While the two never achieved the ultimate success of winning an NBA championship together, they remained incredibly close since their time during Lob City.
Surprisingly, Blake Griffin never spoke publicly about his former teammate becoming the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers - until now.
During an interview on the Pardon My Take podcast, Blake Griffin broke his silence on JJ Redick becoming the coach of the Lakers.
"Can I make an announcement? Happy for JJ," Blake Griffin said. "I've said it to some people, I said to him. Yeah, it's pretty awesome. He's as equipped to do that as anyone. So yeah, I'm excited for him."
Just this season, Blake Griffin officially retired from the NBA after 13 seasons in the league. Many Clippers fans celebrated the retirement, claiming that he deserves the first jersey retired inside of the new Intuit Dome arena. It remains to be seen if Blake Griffin still has a sour relationship with the franchise, but he seemed open to the idea in previous interviews.
It's fascinating to see where the Lob City Clippers have gone since their time together; none of the core players are even playing in the NBA besides Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan. None of them though, will have a more stressful job than JJ Redick does on the Los Angeles Lakers.
