Blake Griffin calls Clipper fans 'some of the most loyal fans'

Blake Griffin may have chosen the Nets over the Clippers, but he still has love for Clipper fans.

Griffin shocked the NBA world when he chose to play for the Brooklyn Nets on March 7. He gave fans some insights into his decision-making when he did Q&A on Bleacher Report. One of the questions Griffin was asked was about his opinions on Clipper fans.

"They're some of the most loyal fans because it's a franchise without a championship," Griffin said. "They truly were great and I really enjoyed my time there."

Blake Griffin is arguably the most important Clipper in franchise history. If it weren't for him, no one would have really cared about the franchise in the public eye. The fans began flocking the moment he dunked on the New York Knicks, and sooner after the rest of the NBA world did. His spectacular performances drew the eyes of the national media and helped draw Chris Paul. It set off a domino effect that ultimately resulted in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George becoming Clippers.

Signing with the Brooklyn Nets will likely give Blake Griffin the best chance at winning a championship. The team is now the favorite to win the championship, and it's hard to see who in the east would stop them from reaching the finals. He reunites with DeAndre Jordan on the team, but fans will always remember them from their Lob City days.

Griffin has signed with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the 2020-21 NBA Season for $1.2 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 NBA Season.