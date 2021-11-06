Blake Griffin Reacts to Being Boo'd By Detroit Pistons Fans

After Blake Griffin's first return to Detroit last season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, it became evident that a portion of the Pistons fanbase no longer adored their former All-Star. Blake, who has been embracing the role of antagonist throughout his entire career, was not out of character in this matchup against his former team. Midway through the 2nd quarter of that game last season, Pistons' rookie Isaiah Stewart was ejected for elbowing Griffin in the face. Fast-forward a year later, and those two picked up right where they left off.

The Brooklyn Nets took on the Detroit Pistons on the road Friday night, and Blake Griffin unsurprisingly had another less than pleasant interaction with Isaiah Stewart. After being physical with one another all night, the two got tangled up near the end of the 4th quarter, which ultimately ended in a technical foul for Blake. Unsurprisingly, this brought on the boo's from the Detroit faithful.

While the Detroit fans were unhappy with Griffin during that exchange with Stewart, the booing began long before that play. Midway through the first quarter, Griffin finished an and-one, which resulted in boo's throughout the arena. After finishing through the contact, Griffin could be seen booing along with the Detroit fans, embracing the role of antagonist as he so often does.

When asked postgame about the boo's he received from his former home crowd, Griffin said, "I heard they booed Andre Drummond last night. What did he do besides get traded?" Griffin, who finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and a team-high +22, was seemingly unaffected by the boo-birds.

