Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Blake Griffin Reacts to Being Boo'd By Detroit Pistons Fans
    Publish date:

    Blake Griffin Reacts to Being Boo'd By Detroit Pistons Fans

    Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin once again received boo's from his former home crowd
    Author:

    Raj Mehta / USA TODAY Sports

    Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin once again received boo's from his former home crowd

    After Blake Griffin's first return to Detroit last season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, it became evident that a portion of the Pistons fanbase no longer adored their former All-Star. Blake, who has been embracing the role of antagonist throughout his entire career, was not out of character in this matchup against his former team. Midway through the 2nd quarter of that game last season, Pistons' rookie Isaiah Stewart was ejected for elbowing Griffin in the face. Fast-forward a year later, and those two picked up right where they left off.

    The Brooklyn Nets took on the Detroit Pistons on the road Friday night, and Blake Griffin unsurprisingly had another less than pleasant interaction with Isaiah Stewart. After being physical with one another all night, the two got tangled up near the end of the 4th quarter, which ultimately ended in a technical foul for Blake. Unsurprisingly, this brought on the boo's from the Detroit faithful.

    While the Detroit fans were unhappy with Griffin during that exchange with Stewart, the booing began long before that play. Midway through the first quarter, Griffin finished an and-one, which resulted in boo's throughout the arena. After finishing through the contact, Griffin could be seen booing along with the Detroit fans, embracing the role of antagonist as he so often does.

    Read More

    When asked postgame about the boo's he received from his former home crowd, Griffin said, "I heard they booed Andre Drummond last night. What did he do besides get traded?" Griffin, who finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and a team-high +22, was seemingly unaffected by the boo-birds.

    Lou Williams Admits He Cried After the Clippers Traded Him

    Terance Mann Praises Paul George's Leadership

    Rate The Trade: Kyrie Irving to the Clippers

    blake-griffin-takes-shot-pistons-fans-getting
    News

    Blake Griffin Reacts to Being Boo'd By Detroit Pistons Fans

    1 minute ago
    43ba6a3442b33cc683d2dcf9f3fd2e22
    News

    LA Clippers Storm Back to Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 104-84

    57 minutes ago
    5a748-16360918092310-1920
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16904373_168390270_lowres
    News

    Serge Ibaka Says He's Close to a Return From Injury

    Nov 4, 2021
    GettyImages-1201783676-e1630842376222
    News

    Lou Williams Reveals Details About Kawhi Leonard's Personality

    Nov 4, 2021
    LDN-L-CLIPPERS0930-24-LO-1-1
    News

    Lou Williams Reveals Feeling Disrespected by Clippers Front Office

    Nov 4, 2021
    90
    News

    Patrick Beverley Reacts to Facing Clippers For The First Time Since Being Traded

    Nov 4, 2021
    GettyImages-1186293657-e1602605058383
    News

    Ty Lue Reveals Emotions Facing Patrick Beverley For The First Time Since Trade

    Nov 3, 2021