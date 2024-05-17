Blake Griffin Reveals Honest Thoughts on Potential Clippers Jersey Retirement
Former NBA star Blake Griffin recently announced his retirement from basketball. A six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA team member, Griffin had a fantastic career after being selected first overall by the LA Clippers in 2009.
Griffin put the Clippers on the map with his quick rise to stardom, and deserves a lot of credit for helping them become a respectable NBA franchise. The first player to retire from the Lob City core of himself, Chris Paul, and DeAndre Jordan, Griffin should seemingly be in line to have his jersey retired at the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome that will open next season.
Asked about this possibility on an episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back show, Griffin said, “It’s obviously a huge honor. I wouldn’t turn that down... If it happens, that’s awesome. It’s a huge honor and I’d greatly appreciate it.”
Even if Paul and Jordan were also retired, Griffin has a strong case for being deserving of the first jersey retirement in Clippers franchise history. It was his rookie season that prompted the organization to trade for Chris Paul after the Los Angeles Lakers deal fell through, which kickstarted the exciting Lob City era that gave the Clippers a national identity for one of the first times in franchise history.
Griffin also planned to spend his entire career with the Clippers, which was something the franchise had never experienced from a player of his caliber.
