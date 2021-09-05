Blake Griffin Reveals Which NBA Player is Most Respected

On a recent edition of Barstool's "Pardon my Take" podcast, Blake Griffin joined the show to open packs of basketball cards. As Blake and the Barstool crew worked through the packs, they would often stop and talk about the player they just pulled. When Udonis Haslem's card popped up, Blake shared some very high praise.

When asked if Haslem is universally respected, Griffin responded not only by saying yes, but also added that Haslem has to have the highest approval rating in the league amongst his NBA peers. At age 41, it was recently announced that Haslem would be returning for a 19th season with the Miami Heat.

In his 18-year career that's started in 2003, Haslem has been a part of three different championships with the Miami Heat. While Haslem has not played more than 20 games since the 2015-16 season, he has embraced his role as a veteran leader on the Miami Heat.

As Blake Griffin alluded to, Haslem's ability to extend his career by accepting a mentorship role has earned him the unanimous respect of his NBA peers. If Haslem appears in a single game at the end of next season, the same way he did this past season, he will become the 7th oldest player ever to play in an NBA game.

At 41-years and 87 days old, Haslem is the oldest player in the NBA by a significant margin; however, his role is well defined and it has reportedly earned him the highest approval rating in the NBA.

