Blake Griffin Sends Rare Heartfelt Message to Ex-Clippers Teammate Chris Paul
This offseason saw a couple of heartfelt reunions in the NBA, headlined by Chris Paul going back to the LA Clippers and Damian Lillard finding his way back to the Portland Trail Blazers.
All eyes are on Chris Paul this season, as many expect the 2025-26 season to be his last, so taking a farewell tour with the Clippers was very fitting. Paul played for the Clippers from the 2011-12 to 2016-17 seasons, finishing in the top seven in MVP voting for five years straight and making All-Defensive First Team every year he was in LA.
While Paul was never able to take the Clippers over the hump, he arguably became the greatest player in franchise history and has cemented himself as one of the best point guards to ever play the game.
Paul's star teammate
Pau's top teammate in LA was undoubtedly Blake Griffin, who made five All-Star appearances with the Clippers and even finished third in MVP voting in the 2013-14 season. Paul and Griffin, as well as star big man DeAndre Jordan, created one of the premier big threes of their era and a very memorable time in Clippers history.
Ahead of Paul's first season back with the Clippers, Blake Griffin sent him a heartfelt message.
"It's been a pleasure to watch as a fan from before and then as a teammate and then as a fan and an opponent again. 20 years is crazy, but it makes sense watching the way he works, the way he carries himself, and the way he takes care of his body," Griffin said. "He's been a joy to watch and play with, so congratulations."
The Clippers showed Paul this message from Griffin during their team's media day on Monday, and Paul responded by saying how he misses his former co-star.
"Appreciate that BG," Paul said. "Miss you man, miss you. That's crazy."
After getting traded from the Clippers during the 2017-18 season, Griffin went on to play for the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics before ultimately ending his playing career. Griffin has now joined Prime Video's coverage team for the 2025-26 NBA season as an analyst, which is an incredible career path for him.
Of course, many Clippers fans miss watching the "Lob City" years, but the new goal is for Chris Paul to help this year's LA team finally get over the hump and win a championship.