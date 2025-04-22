Boston Celtics Legend's Reacts to Clippers-Nuggets Game 2
The Western Conference series between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets has been advertised as the best playoff series in the NBA, and so far, it hasn't disappointed.
On Monday night in Game 2 between the two teams, it was every bit as thrilling as Game 1 was. Both games were low scoring, gritty, and had fantastic individual performances. In Game 2, the story was centered around Kawhi Leonard, who put up 38 points on 15/19 shooting from the field.
Aside from the Clippers, one person who was pleased with the game was Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett.
Via @KevinGarnett5KG: "Low scoring, tough baskets and squabbles! Mf playoffs Den LAC on one…"
Leonard's focus was on a different level against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Monday night. It's rare to see someone figure out a way to make Nikola Jokic look like not the best player n the floor, but Leonard did it.
"I think I made shots tonight, I shot more than last game, but it was not about that," Leonard said after the game. "Some of my turnovers last game was just being aggressive and trying to save a ball and saving rebounds. Obviously, I had one that got tipped off my hand , but it was just great defense. So, I just wanted to come out here and get a win."
The LA Clippers survived on Monday night, and they did it all mainly due to the help of Kawhi Leonard.
