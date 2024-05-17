All Clippers

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Idea of Joining Lakers Coaching Staff

This NBA legend will not become a Los Angeles Lakers coach

Joey Linn

June 1, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) high-fives power / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell is one of the names rumored to be in the running for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching position. Cassell has been a long time assistant coach at the NBA level, including for the LA Clippers.

If Cassell were to get the head coaching position for the Lakers, he would likely have the opportunity to select a few of his own assistants to join the staff. When asked during an episode of KG Certified whether or not he would accept an opportunity to join Cassell as an assistant Lakers coach, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce slammed the idea with an emphatic, "Hell no," but joked he would do it for $20M.

Loyal to his Celtics, Pierce doesn't like the idea of having any affiliation with the Lakers, even if it was a great opportunity like an assistant coaching spot. Pierce has had success off the court in his post-playing career, appearing as an analyst on different shows, and also hosting a lot of of his own content as well. 

March 11, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts after the / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This was a hilarious response from Pierce, because as previously mentioned, he is loyal to his Celtics (unless the pay is too high to turn down). That loyalty will always include a level of disdain for the Lakers, which is built into that long time rivalry between Boston and Los Angeles.

