Boston Celtics Make NBA History vs. LA Clippers
While the Cleveland Cavaliers own the NBA’s best record (17-1) many feel the defending champion Boston Celtics are still the team to beat. Improving to 15-3 with their win over the LA Clippers on Monday, the Celtics were absolutely dominant.
Holding the Clippers to 94 points, Boston finished with 126 in the victory, which was aided by a 51-point second quarter. Dominating the Clippers in that frame, the Celtics made 17 of their 24 field goal attempts and 12 of their 17 three-point attempts.
Per Trevor Hass of Boston.com, the 12 second-quarter threes for Boston tied the most in a quarter in NBA history.
While Boston is just 10th in three-point percentage, their volume alone is tough to keep up with. Their 37.5 percent clip from deep on the season is plenty good enough when they’re getting up 50 with relative ease.
This loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Clippers, but they have a chance to get right back in the win column on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Facing the Celtics is always tough, but especially on the second night of a back-to-back with both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell sidelined.
The Clippers will flush this game and turn their attention to Wednesday. Leonard will remain sidelined, but the Clippers have yet to reveal Powell's status, who is with the team.
