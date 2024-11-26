All Clippers

Boston Celtics Make NBA History vs. LA Clippers

The Boston Celtics dominated the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after making the basket and being fouled by LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) (not pictured) in the second quarter at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after making the basket and being fouled by LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) (not pictured) in the second quarter at TD Garden. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Cleveland Cavaliers own the NBA’s best record (17-1) many feel the defending champion Boston Celtics are still the team to beat. Improving to 15-3 with their win over the LA Clippers on Monday, the Celtics were absolutely dominant.

Holding the Clippers to 94 points, Boston finished with 126 in the victory, which was aided by a 51-point second quarter. Dominating the Clippers in that frame, the Celtics made 17 of their 24 field goal attempts and 12 of their 17 three-point attempts.

Per Trevor Hass of Boston.com, the 12 second-quarter threes for Boston tied the most in a quarter in NBA history.

While Boston is just 10th in three-point percentage, their volume alone is tough to keep up with. Their 37.5 percent clip from deep on the season is plenty good enough when they’re getting up 50 with relative ease.

This loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Clippers, but they have a chance to get right back in the win column on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Facing the Celtics is always tough, but especially on the second night of a back-to-back with both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell sidelined.

Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) reacts to forward Kawhi Leonard (2) game tying score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Clippers will flush this game and turn their attention to Wednesday. Leonard will remain sidelined, but the Clippers have yet to reveal Powell's status, who is with the team.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News