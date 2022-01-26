Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma React to Wizards Blowing 35 Point Lead to Clippers

The LA Clippers completed one of the most miraculous comebacks in NBA history, a 35 point comeback to be exact. It was the second-largest comeback ever, but also came at the expense of the Washington Wizards.

Simply put, the Wizards both couldn't believe what happened, and were also embarrassed.

"It's embarrassing," Bradley Beal said. "There's no other way to put it."

The Washington Wizards were up six points with about 10 seconds left, but somehow still figured out a way to lose. They were coming off a 29 point loss against the Boston Celtics, and needed to respond with a strong win - the opposite happened.

"Boston was a bad L," Beal said. "This one feels 10 times worse than that."

Needless to say, the Wizards may have suffered two of their worst losses of the season but in back-to-back fashion. It's not sitting well with anyone on the team.

“Something’s gotta change," Kyle Kuzma said. It’s pretty comical at this point.”

The Wizards started the season with a 10-3 record, but have since fallen to a 23-25 record. They're only three games away from the seventh seed, but it seems like morale is at an all-time low after these two losses.

"At the end of the day, it's not good," Kuzma said. "It's like one of those situations where you've just gotta laugh. There's nothing else to... there's no good times."

The LA Clippers have gone 2-2 so far on this eight-game road trip, but they've competed in every single game. They nearly defeated both the Nuggets and Knicks and had miraculous comebacks against both the Sixers and Wizards. Hopefully, they can get a less stressful win in their back-to-back tomorrow against the Orlando Magic.

