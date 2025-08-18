Bradley Beal, Odell Beckham Jr React to Devin Booker's Recent Post
The Phoenix Suns have been a disaster over the past couple of NBA seasons, piecing together an exciting big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, but more harm was done than good.
The assets that the franchise used to put these stars together are far more valuable than the stars themselves, as it stands, and the Suns completely collapsed with no success to show for it.
This offseason, the Suns finally tore it all apart, trading Durant to the Houston Rockets and buying out Beal, who ultimately signed with the LA Clippers. Still, they have 28-year-old star Devin Booker to build around.
Devin Booker's career in PHX
The Suns drafted Booker 13th overall in 2015, and he has cemented himself as one of the top guards in the NBA since then. Booker, teamed up with Chris Paul and company, led the Suns to an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, and even though they lost, it had many fans assuming that there was a bright future ahead of them.
Unfortunately for Booker and the Suns, they have not seen much success since their Finals appearance. Booker, however, has still been incredible. In the season after they lost in the Finals, Booker finished fourth in NBA MVP voting and was All-NBA First Team. The four-time All-Star also played a huge role in Team USA's road to gold in last year's Olympics.
Bradley Beal's ugly exit
After two seasons in Phoenix alongside Durant and Booker, Beal certainly needed a change. And with one of the worst contracts in the league, the Suns were not opposed either. Of course, the Suns could not find a trade partner for Beal, so they ultimately had to buy him out, and the three-time All-Star showed no remorse for his former team.
After his departure from Phoenix, Beal took to Instagram, where most players would share a heartfelt farewell post; he kept it blunt. Beal posted a "peace sign" emoji and simply kept it at that.
Beal and Booker remain close
Despite his ugly exit from the Suns, Beal and Booker seem to still have a relationship as former teammates. Booker recently shared a post on Instagram, in which new LA Clippers guard Bradley Beal commented on it.
Via Devin Booker: "Sedona Sunday"
"🫡," Beal commented on Booker's post.
NFL star wide receiver and current free agent Odell Beckham Jr. also commented on Booker's post to show love to the Suns star. "REALLY GOATED," Beckham Jr. said.