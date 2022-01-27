Bradley Beal Responds to Trade Possibilities

The Wizards are on the verge of a meltdown after suffering two incredibly brutal losses to the Celtics and Clippers. Morale appears to be at an all-time low, and Bradley Beal was even publicly responding to trade possibilities after blowing a 35 point lead against the Clippers.

"I have a lot of conversations with Tommy," Beal said. "We’re very transparent with what we want to do and what my future looks like. And yeah, the deadline is coming up, and I’m very well aware of how we’re playing and how other teams are playing and what my interests are. Granted, I’m giving this organization an opportunity to prove that and show that, and obviously I’m a big factor in that, too, in producing and playing well and performing. But I want to win, and we all know that. It’s just a matter of us doing it. We’ve got the pieces, we have the assets, we’ve got the depth — everything that we bragged about at the beginning of the year. Now let’s put it together and make it work. Speculations are going to be what they are. I can’t control that. But I know what comes out of my mouth, and I know where my heart is, and everyone will know."

Beal was the subject of heavy trade rumors during the off-season before ultimately deciding to stay with the Washington Wizards. He has one more year left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season.

The Wizards have seemed to remain in the same 8th seed limbo for years now, and ultimately a move will have to be made if the results don't show.

