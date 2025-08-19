Bradley Beal Sends Heartfelt Message to John Wall After Announcing Retirement
The Washington Wizards, led by John Wall and Bradley Beal, had the potential to be their best era since the 1970s.
Wall was drafted in 2010 out of Kentucky and was a highly touted prospect coming into the NBA, with flashy skills and the ability to push the ball down the floor in seconds. Beal was drafted by the Wizards in 2012 and turned himself into one of the best scorers in the league in his time with Washington.
The duo played together for seven seasons and achieved a win average of 40.5, making the Wizards a consistent playoff contender each year they were teammates. Wall was named an All-Star for five consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2018, while Beal earned his All-Star selection in 2018.
Wall Announces His Retirement
John Wall took to his social media in a heartfelt message to announce his retirement from the game of basketball after 11 seasons in the NBA.
Wall wrote: "Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay"
Many former players and coaches replied to his posts across his social media platforms, as Wall was one of the most beloved players of his era in the 2010s.
Bradley Beal Sends An Emotional Congratulations To Wall
New Clippers offseason acquisition Bradley Beal took to social media to show appreciation for Wall in their time together on the Wizards.
He wrote: "Congratulations to my brother @JohnWall on retiring from the NBA. Family 4L and one of the most elite, dominant, and game-changing figures the league has ever seen. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and pushing me to be the best I can be. There is no BB without Dub! Thank you, brother! Enjoy the next chapter!"
During his time with Wall, Beal averaged 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
Wall averaged 18.7 points and 8.9 assists per game during his tenure with the Washington Wizards, and was traded to the Houston Rockets in a deal for Russell Westbrook.
John Wall signed with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022 offseason in hopes of recapturing the success he had while playing for the Washington Wizards. Although the partnership seemed promising on paper, Wall only participated in 34 games and struggled with his shooting, averaging just 11.4 points per game.
He injured his abdominal muscle on a dunk against the Nuggets before the trade deadline of the 2022-23 season, and never returned to an NBA court. The former Clippers guard was traded back to the Houston Rockets and then waived, ultimately ending his career in 2023.
