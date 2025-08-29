Bradley Beal Sends Love to Ex-Clippers Guard Amid Retirement Talk
The LA Clippers put together a very talented team in the 2010s, built around a big three of Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, and Blake Griffin. While this core never even made a Western Conference Finals appearance, they had some very memorable years.
Outside of their star trio, the Clippers had some exciting role players like JJ Redick, Jamal Crawford, Austin Rivers, and more. Rivers played three and a half seasons with the Clippers, averaging 11.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, becoming a vital piece in LA from 2015 to 2018.
Austin Rivers is done in the NBA
Rivers made his way to LA after spending his first few years with the New Orleans Pelicans, but continued his career after his tenure with the Clippers. To finish out his 11-year career, Rivers spent time with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Rivers had a successful career, but has not appeared in an NBA game since 2023. While Rivers has not officially announced his retirement from basketball, he is gearing up to close that chapter of his life.
In a recent episode of The Off Guard Podcast, Rivers talked about what basketball has meant to him.
"I deserve to close my chapter," Rivers said. "I've played since I was five years old. I have lived in that gym. I don't know anything else other than basketball. I never had a 'Plan B.' I never played another sport in my entire life... It's given me purpose, it's given me my lifestyle. It's given me everything. I owe it to myself and to the game that's changed my family's life, let alone my life, to close that chapter."
Rivers then talked about how it is finally time to officially close that chapter of his life.
"I thought about never [announcing my retirement], but then I saw Terrence Ross announce his. Then I saw another player announce his. Then, when I saw John [Wall] announce his, that one hit home for me a little bit more... I've never given myself that closure. So, I would expect that in a couple weeks here. I'll put something together."
Bradley Beal shows love for Rivers
Bradley Beal was teammates with Rivers in Washington for a very short stint in the 2018-19 season, but the veteran guard has now made his way to the Clippers, where Rivers made his biggest impact. Beal commented on Rivers' recent video talking about retirement and how much he has given to the game to show love for this former teammate.
"From competitors to teammates!!" Beal commented. "1 of 1 bro 🤝🏽 Never in question."
Rivers was the tenth pick in the 2012 draft, while Beal was selected third overall that same year. It is likely weird for stars like Beal to see other players in their era announce their retirement, as the league continues to enter a new era altogether.