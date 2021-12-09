Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Brandon Boston Dedicates Career Performance Against Celtics to Late Terrence Clarke
    Publish date:

    Brandon Boston and Terrence Clarke had an incredibly close friendship
    Author:

    Brandon Boston and Terrence Clarke had an incredibly close friendship

    Brandon Boston Jr. carried the Clippers with a massive second quarter and 27 point performance in a very much-needed win against the Boston Celtics without Paul George or Kawhi Leonard.

    It was a special night to see Boston takeover, and it was an incredibly special night for Boston too - he dedicated it to his late friend Terrence Clarke.

    "He'd be excited, have a bright smile on his face, telling me 'I told you. I told you you're the best in the world, just keep going,'" Boston said. "He always pushed me to be my best self... He's from Boston, he wanted to play for Boston."

    Terrence Clarke tragically passed away at the age of 19 before he had a chance to enter in the NBA draft - he was an honorary selection in the draft. Boston was with Clarke when the crash happened and survived the incident. Following the crash, Boston received a tattoo of Terrence, to honor him. The two trained together, wanted to fulfill their dreams together, and were incredibly close friends.

    Brandon Boston's performance against the Boston Celtics was something scripted out of a storybook. The 51st pick in the NBA draft, honoring his late friend, pulls out a miracle performance in a game where his team's star players are both missing. Hopefully, this is just the first of many performances where Boston can honor his late friend.

