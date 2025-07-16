NBA Fans React to Bradley Beal Choosing Next NBA Team
The Phoenix Suns made a run to the NBA Finals in 2021, only to go up 2-0, then drop the next four games to the Milwaukee Bucks as they watched Giannis Antetokounmpo capture his first NBA Championship. Phoenix did so in large part due to the play of Chris Paul, but decided in 2023 it was time to part ways with the veteran guard for an elite scorer in Bradley Beal.
The idea of pairing together Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Beal seemed like the Suns would have one of the best offensive trios in the NBA, but the group never worked out. Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets earlier this offseason, and due to Beal's massive contract and no-trade clause, he's now reached a buyout and will be heading further West.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers are set to sign Beal to a two-year, $11 million deal. After trading away Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that returned them John Collins, Beal now joins the Clippers to fill the void left by Powell. Seeing this news, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
"Kawhi, Harden, Beal is gonna be a great trio… if it were 2018," one user stated.
"Clippers are looking dangerous," another user shared.
"Clippers lowkey the favorites out of the west but yall ain’t ready for that convo yet," a fan added.
"Lakers fans punching air," a user commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, some fans are really starting to see the Clippers as legit contenders in the Western Confernece. By replacing Powell with Beal and still adding Collins, they'll boast one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.
Coming off his 13th NBA season, Beal averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 49.7% from the field. Adding Beal now gives the Clippers even more offensive firepower, as Ty Lue has the flexibility to keep a Beal, Harden, or Leonard on the floor at all times.
