Breaking: Clippers Waive Big, Signing With Sacramento Kings

The Los Angeles Clippers moved on from Drew Eubanks, who quickly found his new destination

Austin Veazey

Apr 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Drew Eubanks (15) and San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) reach for the ball in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers haven't been too active in free agency up to this point, only bringing in Brook Lopez to be a backup for Ivica Zubac, re-signing James Harden, and re-signing Nicolas Batum. They didn't have too much money to play with, but there are still moves to be made.

One move they made on Tuesday was to release Drew Eubanks from his non-guaranteed deal, who immediately turned around and agreed to sign with the Sacramento Kings once he clears waivers, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.

Eubanks' deal would've been worth $4,750,000 had he stayed on the Clippers, so that's a decent chunk of change saved for them instead. He was acquired by the Clippers in a midseason trade, along with Patty Mills, as it allowed LA to get off of PJ Tucker's large contract.

Eubanks appeared in 24 games for the Clippers, averaging just 2.7 PPG and 2.4 RPG in about 7 minutes per game. He was never really a part of the rotation, and the Clippers massively upgraded their frontcourt depth with Lopez, so there wasn't really a use for him anymore.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) battles for position with LA Clippers forward Drew Eubanks
Feb 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) battles for position with LA Clippers forward Drew Eubanks (15) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Sacramento just traded away Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets, so the addition of Eubanks to their team makes a little bit of sense, granted, nothing that franchise has done in two decades has made complete sense. They still have Trey Lyles and Isaac Jones as potential depth pieces, as well.

This move also frees up one last roster spot for the Clippers, putting them back with 14 standard NBA contracts. There are still some useful free agents available, and the Clippers have been rumored to be interested in bringing back Chris Paul.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

