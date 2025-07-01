Breaking: Clippers Waive Big, Signing With Sacramento Kings
The LA Clippers haven't been too active in free agency up to this point, only bringing in Brook Lopez to be a backup for Ivica Zubac, re-signing James Harden, and re-signing Nicolas Batum. They didn't have too much money to play with, but there are still moves to be made.
One move they made on Tuesday was to release Drew Eubanks from his non-guaranteed deal, who immediately turned around and agreed to sign with the Sacramento Kings once he clears waivers, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.
Eubanks' deal would've been worth $4,750,000 had he stayed on the Clippers, so that's a decent chunk of change saved for them instead. He was acquired by the Clippers in a midseason trade, along with Patty Mills, as it allowed LA to get off of PJ Tucker's large contract.
Eubanks appeared in 24 games for the Clippers, averaging just 2.7 PPG and 2.4 RPG in about 7 minutes per game. He was never really a part of the rotation, and the Clippers massively upgraded their frontcourt depth with Lopez, so there wasn't really a use for him anymore.
Sacramento just traded away Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets, so the addition of Eubanks to their team makes a little bit of sense, granted, nothing that franchise has done in two decades has made complete sense. They still have Trey Lyles and Isaac Jones as potential depth pieces, as well.
This move also frees up one last roster spot for the Clippers, putting them back with 14 standard NBA contracts. There are still some useful free agents available, and the Clippers have been rumored to be interested in bringing back Chris Paul.
