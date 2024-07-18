BREAKING: Contract Details Revealed After Russell Westbrook Trade
The LA Clippers had been waiting for weeks to sign Kris Dunn, and it looks like they finally got their man. The Clippers and Utah Jazz have reportedly conducted a trade that sent Russell Westbrook, a second-round pick swap, and cash to the Jazz for guard Kris Dunn.
According to a report from Chris Haynes, Kris Dunn has signed a three-year, $17 million contract with the LA Clippers. On the other side, it should be expected that Russell Westbrook will sign a minimum deal with the Denver Nuggets because it's all that they can offer.
As a member of the Utah Jazz, Kris Dunn averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 47/37/79 shooting from the field. He played only 19 minutes a game with the Utah Jazz and will likely play more minutes with the LA Clippers. For Los Angeles, they now have a point guard who's a very capable defender, young, and can spread the floor with his three-point shot.
The Clippers are going to be a very interesting team to watch next season. On one end, they lost a legitimate All-Star in Paul George. On the other end, they've added some incredibly capable defenders in Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn. The team can run a defensive lineup that consists of Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr., and Kris Dunn.
The LA Clippers have yet to make a formal announcement about the Kris Dunn trade, but expect it to come soon.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years