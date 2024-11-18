BREAKING: James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Jazz
While he may not get credit for it, James Harden is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Tonight, he finally had the chance to prove it and cement his legacy.
Entering tonight's game against the Utah Jazz, Harden was third all-time on the NBA's three-pointer list. He had made 2,973 threes, which is tied with Ray Allen for second place. Making his second three-point attempt in the first quarter, Harden made NBA history by passing Allen for second all-time. The Clippers will now look to grab a win on the historic night.
The only player left ahead of Harden on the NBA's three-pointer list is none other than Steph Curry. Unfortunately for Harden, Curry may be too ahead of him to reach realistically. Entering tonight, Curry had made 3,779 threes, which is roughly 800 more threes than James Harden.
Make no mistake, not enough is said about just how great of a shooter Ray Allen was, and how ahead of his time he was. For Allen to play in the era that he did, and still have his record upheld for so long, speaks volumes to his greatness. His records didn't start getting broken until the later stages of James Harden and Steph Curry's careers.
Whether or not the Clippers win tonight, Harden has cemented himself in the history books.
