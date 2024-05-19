All Clippers

BREAKING: LA Clippers Assistant Coach to Join Chicago Bulls

ESPN's Adrian Wonjarowski reports that Clippers assistant Dan Craig is joining the Bulls

Mar 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Rajon Rondo (C) looks on from
Mar 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Rajon Rondo (C) looks on from / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
It was announced on Sunday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that LA Clippers assistant coach Dan Craig is joining the Chicago Bulls as one of Billy Donovan‘s top asistants. 

Craig had been with the Clippers for the last four seasons, helping coordinate the team’s defense along with other responsibilities. Craig will now leave and join a Bulls franchise with a lot of questions to answer this offseason. 

Along with being Ty Lue’s top assistant, Craig had a few opportunities to step in as a head coach over the last few seasons, whether due to an ejection for Lue, or a situation like LA’s final game of this past regular season when Craig acted as the head coach for a game that had no impact on the standings.

The Clippers will now have to fill this void on their coaching staff, and it is certainly a big one. Craig did a lot for the Clippers in the last four seasons, and will move on to a new opportunity with the Bulls. 

Like Chicago, the Clippers also have questions to answer this summer, and now have one more with this vacancy on their coaching staff. There are a lot of good coaches at the NBA level that might be interested in joining Lue’s staff, and the Clippers will now have to conduct that search in the absence of Craig.

