BREAKING: LA Clippers Reportedly Make $59M Move
The LA Clippers have made several changes to their roster this summer. Allowing Paul George to walk in free agency, the Clippers opted not to replace him with another mid-tier star, and instead used their new financial flexibility to round out the roster with role players.
This likely leaves the Clippers at least one tier below the elite Western Conference championship contenders, but should keep them in the mix for a playoff spot. If both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden can replicate their regular season availability from a year ago, and perhaps one or two LA role players take a step forward in George’s absence, the Clippers could be a solid group.
One of the role players LA will rely on more next season is starting center Ivica Zubac. In a report on Friday from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it was announced that Zubac and the Clippers had agreed to a three-year, $58.6 million contract extension.
This is great value for the Clippers, as Zubac is one of the NBA’s most underrated players.
Consistently near the very top of the league in field goal percentage allowed at the rim, Zubac covers a lot of the poor perimeter defense the Clippers have had in recent seasons - particularly from their guards.
Also one of the NBA’s most efficient post players, Zubac does not get a lot of opportunities in the post, but makes the most of them. The 27-year-old center averaged 16.2 points and 9.3 rebounds in LA’s opening round loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
