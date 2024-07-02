BREAKING: LA Clippers Sign Former 5th Overall Pick
The LA Clippers have been one of the more active teams in during NBA free agency, and it doesn't look like they're done yet.
According to a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the LA Clippers are signing guard Kris Dunn from the Utah Jazz.
Dunn was the 5th pick in the 2016 NBA draft, is 30 years old, and is 6'3" tall. Last season, Dunn averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 47/37/69 shooting from the field in only 18.9 minutes off the bench. In the year prior, Dunn averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 54/47/77 shooting from the field.
It's been widely known that the LA Clippers have been looking to get younger and more athletic, and that seems to be what they're doing with the signings of Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. As the Clippers have lost Paul George, they've made up for it by getting younger and also becoming a better defensive team. For as good of a defender as George once was, he was no longer that player by year five on the LA Clippers. George was frequently getting blown by, and even getting targeted by players like Anthony Davis.
With Kris Dunn on the roster, the LA Clippers are log-jammed at the guard position, so expect some trades to happen. These are the current guards on the roster: James Harden, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook, Bones Hyland, Kevin Porter Jr., and Kris Dunn. Expect Russell Westbrook to be one of the first gone.