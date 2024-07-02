BREAKING: LA Clippers Sign Former Los Angeles Lakers Player
The LA Clippers have dominated the headlines during free agency today. After starting the day by losing Paul George, the team also signed Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, Kevin Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, and now most recently, center Mo Bamba.
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers have signed free agent center Mo Bamba to a one-year deal. Bamba fulfills a role at the backup center position now that the Clippers have lost Mason Plumlee to the Phoenix Suns. Bamba most recently played with the Philadelphia 76ers and played with the Los Angeles Lakers before that tenure.
Last season Mo Bamba, averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 49/39/68 shooting from the field. His best performance was in a loss against the Miami Heat, where he put up 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 87.5% shooting from the field.
For Clippers fans, Bamba is a completely different look than previous backup center Mason Plumlee. Plumlee was more of a presence in the paint, didn't have a jump shot, and was a better passer. Bamba is however more comparable to Daniel Theis as a stretch five. Last season with the Clippers, Theis averaged 6.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 54/37/76 shooting from the field. While Theis had some very important moments for the Clippers, he was a bit undersized as a backup center - something the Clippers hope Bamba can help fix.
