Breaking: Major Sacramento Kings Executive Joins LA Clippers
Jerry West's impact was felt throughout the Clippers organization through the years. After joining the Los Angeles Clippers as a consultant in 2017, he played a key role in bringing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the team during the 2019 offseason.
West passed away on June 12, 2024, and Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer issued a statement that said West was a "confidant, an advisor and a friend."
After a tremendous offseason in 2024, the Clippers earned the 5th seed in the Western Conference and finished with their second consecutive 50-win season. In another pivotal offseason for the Clippers in 2025, they have already been surrounded by rumors about Kevin Durant.
A new report from ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed that the Clippers are adding a former Executive of the Year to their front office.
"Former Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair, the 2022-23 NBA executive of the Year, is joining the Los Angeles Clippers in an advisor role," Charania said via his X account (@ShamsCharania).
McNair was a key figure in the front office for the Houston Rockets' eight consecutive playoff appearances, including two Western Conference Finals in the mid-2010s. In 2020, McNair was hired as the General Manager and President of Basketball Operations for the Sacramento Kings, taking over a team that had not made the playoffs since 2006.
In the 2022-2023 season, he won the NBA Executive of the Year award after constructing a 48-34 Kings team that made the playoffs, with Coach of the Year Mike Brown as his head coach.
During McNair's tenure with the Kings, he drafted current Indiana Pacer Tyre Haliburton and traded for Domantas Sabonis, which brought the All-Star center to Sacramento.
McNair and the Kings mutually parted ways on April 17th, 2025, after being eliminated in the Play-In Tournament. He is a graduate of Oak Park High School in Southern California.
