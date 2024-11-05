BREAKING: NBA Makes Joel Embiid Announcement Before Clippers vs 76ers
Earlier today, it was reported that there was hope within the Philadelphia 76ers organization that Joel Embiid could return to the roster against the LA Clippers on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for the 76ers, those dreams have completely shattered with the NBA's latest announcement.
After shoving Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Marcus Hayes in the locker room on Saturday night, the NBA has announced that they're suspending Embiid for three games. The league put out a press release regarding the suspension.
"Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been suspended three games without pay for shoving a member of the media, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
The NBA explained its decision further in the press release, claiming that mutual respect between players and media is of mass importance in the league.
"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA," Dumars said. "While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."
The press release states that Embiid's suspension will begin with the first NBA regular season game he'll be available to play. Meaning, if Embiid is healthy enough to play against the Clippers on Wednesday, he'll still have to miss out due to a suspension.
