Breaking: Nicolas Batum Makes Decision On $4.9 Million Player Option
The 2025 NBA Draft has finished, with 59 players hearing their names called and several others agreeing to two-way and Exhibit 10 deals as undrafted free agents. Now, the attention shifts to free agency, with NBA teams awaiting decisions on player options, as well as evaluating the future of their free agents and those set to hit the market.
For the Los Angeles Clippers, this offseason could present a lot of decisions for Lawrence Frank and company. James Harden has a $36.3 million player option for next season, and could very well decline and seek a long-term deal after his All-NBA season. There's also Nicolas Batum, as the 17-year NBA veteran has decided on his player option for the 2025-26 season.
According to a report from ESPN's Senior Insider Shams Charania, Batum has declined his $4.9 million player option for next season, making him a free agent this offseason. However, Charania added that there is mutual interest between the two sides in signing a new deal.
The 25th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Batum's game has aged like fine wine. Appearing in 78 regular season and seven playoff games for the Clippers this season, Batum was one of the team's top defenders. Batum shot an impressive 43.3% from three this past season on 2.6 attempts per game, and averaged 1.7 blocks per game during LA's first-round matchup against the Nuggets.
Batum, who's set to turn 37 in December, is likely nearing the end of his career. His performance this season with Los Angeles will likely make him a coveted asset to contenders in free agency, but a return to the Clippers remains in play.
