Butler, Dragic Ruled Out For Clippers Matchup

Heat guards Jimmy Butler (virus protocols) and Goran Dragic (groin injury) have both officially been ruled out for Thursday’s matchup against the LA Clippers.

Sources say Butler, who has been recovering from COVID-19, lost 12 pounds in just over a week, and is still getting back into game shape.

The Heat will also be missing Myers Leonard, Chris Silva and Moe Harkless due to injuries.

While absences should never be celebrated, the Clippers should be pleased that their opponent is as shorthanded as they are. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but will miss tomorrow's game against the Heat. As previously reported, the duo could return as early as Friday if they continue testing negative for COVID-19. LA will also miss Patrick Beverley against the Heat due to a hip injury.

As there was against the Hawks, there is a legitimate chance that the LA Clippers can defeat the Miami Heat. The margin for error is low, and the team will need contributions from everyone. There can't be a cold game from deep, and there can't be another cold game from Lou Williams. It's the next man up for the LA Clippers.