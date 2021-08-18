August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Cade Cunningham Hopes Kawhi Leonard Guards Him

Cade Cunningham Hopes Kawhi Leonard Guards Him

The no. 1 overall pick says he wants to take on the best defenders in the league.
Author:
Publish date:

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The no. 1 overall pick says he wants to take on the best defenders in the league.

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham recently requested a challenge most NBA players have nightmares about.

In a recent video from Whistle Sports, the 2021 no. 1 overall pick said he believes teams will be sending their most elite defensive player to guard him, and cited one name in particular.

I expect the best defender,” Cunningham said. “I hope Kawhi [Leonard] guards me. I’m hoping all those dudes guard me, for sure.”

Cunningham likely won’t get his wish right away, as Leonard will be recovering from ACL surgery for much of the 2021-22 season, but it is admirable that the former Oklahoma State star is excited to take on whatever challenges teams throw at him as he begins his NBA career. Asking for a two-time Defensive Player of the Year to hound him as he passes the halfcourt line might turn out to be a damaging request, but at the very least, it’ll be a learning experience.

Above all else, Cunningham seems to be a fan of the players he’ll be squaring off with on a nightly basis.

“I want to see Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in person,” he said. “I want to see LeBron [James, I want to see [Anthony Davis], all those guys. It’s going to be crazy the first time I actually get to go up and compete against them.”

With the 2021-22 NBA schedule set to be released at some point in the coming days, Cunningham will soon learn exactly when he’ll be facing off against his idols. Here’s hoping Leonard will be available for at least one of LA’s matchups with the Pistons. 

Related Articles

Clippers Opening Night Game Announced

Patrick Beverley Excited After Minnesota Timberwolves Trade

Report: Raptors Not Shopping Siakam to Teams like Clippers, Kings, Warriors

USATSI_16560560
News

Cade Cunningham Hopes Kawhi Leonard Guards Him

draymond-green-kevin-durant
News

Kevin Durant Opens up About Argument With Draymond Green

c2ad81e735ebeac38460ee79d7545f2c
News

Clippers Opening Night Game Announced

USATSI_16349598_168384702_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Excited After Minnesota Timberwolves Trade

USATSI_16013795
News

Report: Raptors Not Shopping Siakam to Teams like Clippers, Kings, Warriors

GettyImages-1081027540
News

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Being Traded

LA Clippers 1920 x 1080
News

LA Clippers Announce Partnership With Rewards Platform Socios

E41V2j0XMAACtKM
News

Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac React to Patrick Beverley Trade